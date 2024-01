2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024

One of the best ways to build wealth in stocks over the long term is to put your money to work in companies that are consistently reporting above-average growth.Two stocks that have the makings of monster winners are Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK). These two stocks continue to reach new highs supported by growing demand for their products. Let's find out more about these opportunities.Energy drinks are growing increasingly popular. The market was estimated to be worth $159 billion in 2021, according to Statista, which explains why Celsius Holdings has gained significant traction with consumers in recent years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel