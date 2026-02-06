NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
06.02.2026 21:45:00
2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
The bull market is now in its fourth year, led by growth stocks. With growth stocks having consistently outperformed value stocks for more than a decade, let's look at two growth stocks to buy for the long term.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best growth stocks of the past five years, and with artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth expected to continue to ramp up over the next five years, the stock looks poised to continue to outperform. Nvidia's growth has been nothing short of spectacular. It grew its revenue by 62% last quarter, but what is even more impressive is that it was a nearly 10 times increase from just three years ago. And while the company is best known for its graphics processing unit (GPUs), which are the chips that are powering the AI boom, it was its networking portfolio that was leading the way in fiscal Q3 with 162% revenue growth to $8.2 billion. The company is now providing turnkey AI factories complete with GPUs, other chips, and networking components, which is a big advantage when hyperscalers (owners of large data centers) are rushing to keep up in the AI race. Meanwhile, with the acquisition of talent from Groq and the licensing of its technology, the company is helping to better position itself for the age of AI inference. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|14,20
|2,90%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.