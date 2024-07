2 Brilliant Stocks Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia as Trillion-Dollar Companies by 2025

In July 2014, Apple ranked as the world's most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $550 billion. But during the last decade steady growth in the U.S. economy drove several stocks across the trillion-dollar threshold. Six publicly traded companies are currently members of that elite group, and they are listed below from largest to smallest:Eleven companies are on their way to trillion-dollar valuations, as they're worth at least $500 billion today. But I think Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) could reach that milestone by mid-2025, and certain Wall Street analysts agree:To put things in perspective: There's nothing particularly significant about becoming a trillion-dollar company, and the possibility of short-term gains is a poor reason to buy a stock. But Broadcom and Berkshire have more to offer. Here's how these brilliant stocks could fit into your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool