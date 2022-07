2 Buffett Stocks With Dividend Yields of 4.1% or Better

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors looking for a way to generate passive income have lots of options but few are as simple as buying dividend-paying stocks and collecting the quarterly payouts. There are many to choose from and simply looking for the highest yield isn't always a great game plan. When selecting stocks to provide a steady income stream in your retirement years, it's important to find businesses with strong competitive advantages that will allow them to steadily raise their payouts year after year. You could scour the stock market on your own or you could follow the lead of legendary investor Warren Buffett. Since he took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, shares of the holding company have appreciated at a compound annual growth rate of 19.7%.These stocks are significant components of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and they all offer relatively high yields of 4.1% at recent prices. Here's how they could deliver growing dividend payouts to your brokerage account.Continue reading