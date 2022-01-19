19.01.2022 16:15:00

2 Cancer Stocks With Absurdly Low Valuations

The potential for four or more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the course of 2022 has been weighing heavily on growth stocks of late. Yesterday, clinical and early commercial stage biopharmaceutical stocks took a particularly big hit in response to this risk factor. Investors are clearly pivoting toward safe havens like value and dividend stocks ahead of this perceived eventuality. The net result is that quite a few promising biopharma stocks are now trading at deep discounts relative to their long-term potential.Which biopharma stocks are simply too cheap right now? Shares of the cancer specialists Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) are both trading at absurdly low valuations following their steep downturns over the past several weeks. Here's why bargain hunters might want to take advantage of this weakness in these two small-cap biopharmas. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX unter Druck -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich im Minus ins Wochenende
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben klar nach. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fuhren am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls überwiegend Verluste ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen