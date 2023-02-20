|
20.02.2023 12:30:00
2 Cannabis Companies Poised to Benefit If West Virginia Legalizes Recreational Pot Use
West Virginia and its roughly 1.75 million people could be in for a big change soon.Under state law, medical-use sales of cannabis are legal, but state Rep. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) earlier this month introduced House Bill 2091, which would allow recreational cannabis sales, and decriminalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis. The next step for the bill would be a review by the West Virginia House of Health and Resources Committee. Medical marijuana has been legal in West Virginia since 2017, but it has been a slow rollout. The Office of Medical Cannabis first allowed patients to register in February 2021, and the first medical dispensary didn't open until November 2021. The state is making up for lost time, though, and as of this month, the agency reported it had 18,660 registered medical marijuana patientsContinue reading
