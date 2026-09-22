2 Cannabis Stocks That Are Quietly Trouncing the Market in 2026

Cannabis stocks haven't exactly been the hottest corner of the market in 2026. But two names have quietly outpaced the S&P 500. Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE: TRLV) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) have both gained roughly 27% this year through Sept. 18. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up about 12%. And unlike many cannabis rallies we've seen over the years, these gains haven't been driven entirely by speculation. Indeed, both companies have given investors some actual numbers to work with.

Trulieve has undergone a major transformation this year. After the federal rescheduling of state-licensed medical marijuana to the less restrictive Schedule III, Trulieve restructured its business so that its consolidated operations consist of medical marijuana facilities. That helped clear the way for Trulieve to become the first U.S. cannabis company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June.

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