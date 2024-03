2 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Investing in cannabis isn't easy. It requires a lot of patience. While the majority of Americans are in favor of legalizing marijuana, that doesn't mean that regulators have made it a priority to work on legislation or to push marijuana bills through Congress.While the assumption is that nationwide legalization will eventually come, it's anyone's guess when that might actually happen. In the meantime, many growth investors have become frustrated and moved on to other industries where there's less ambiguity about the future. But for investors with more patience, there can be some terrific gains to make from this growing industry.Two stocks that are among the best to buy in the cannabis industry today are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). Here's a closer look at these two stocks and why, if your focus is on the long haul, they can be solid stocks to buy hand over fist right now and hang on to for years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel