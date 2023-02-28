|
2 Cash-Flow Machines to Buy Now
If you paid attention only to media headlines, it may seem like the market has shifted its tune decisively from "grow revenue at any cost" to "all that matters is the free cash flow."While there is certainly some truth to that in the backdrop of high inflation and rising interest rates, the reality is for most businesses, the ability to generate and grow their free cash flow has always been foundational to their long-term success. And if they can accomplish that while growing revenue at a healthy rate, that's usually a recipe for success. Two such businesses that deserve a close look from investors are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). While no business is entirely immune to severe economic downturns, these two companies have proven their staying power and are likely to produce handsome returns in the long run. Continue reading
