2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Down 54% and 88% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has made a name for herself as an expert in picking high-risk, high-reward growth investments. Her big investment wins include buying Bitcoin when it was priced at roughly $250 per token and backing Tesla before it went on an explosive run. If you're looking for stocks that have what it takes to be massive winners, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think you should take a couple of pages out of Wood's playbook for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).Keith Noonan (Palantir Technologies): Ark Invest has been pouring into Palantir Technologies. Across its various exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Wood's company added more than a million shares of the data-software specialist's stock last month. With demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services heating up and Palantir serving up encouraging business results, there are a lot of reasons to like the stock right now .