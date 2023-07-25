|
25.07.2023 13:45:00
2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Be Hidden Gems
Cathie Wood is a big believer in the genomics revolution. Thanks to the advent of next-generation sequencing, researchers now have access to not only entire genomes in a cost and time-effective manner, but they also have the option of exploring how the expression of those genes influences biological functions. This revolutionary step has kickstarted a research bonanza into the dynamic intra- and intercellular environments that govern disease progression and therapeutic options.Wood, a seasoned biotech investor, has gotten in front of this emerging trend by buying shares in several leading genomics companies. Among her various holdings in this high-growth area, Prime Medicine (NASDAQ: PRME) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) stand out as two of the most promising companies within her portfolios. Read on to find out more about these cutting-edge biotech companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
