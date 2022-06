2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ARK Invest and Cathie Wood have certainly had a rough 2022. Shares of the flagship ARK Innovation ETF are down 59% year to date, but many people still have faith in ARK's work: The company's Innovation ETF has almost $7.7 billion in assets under management, and its other ETFs have billions of dollars too.Two of ARK Invest's top holdings across all its ETFs are Block (NYSE: SQ) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Both have dropped like stones this year, but their prospects are still bright, and long-term investors might want to take advantage of these low prices. Here's why you should follow in Cathie Wood's footsteps and buy these two companies.Continue reading