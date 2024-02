2 Cathie Wood Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Growth Potential

Cathie Wood is a renowned investor who specializes in disruptive technologies and runs the ARK Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). One of her flagship funds, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, focuses on companies that are innovating in the fields of biological engineering, synthetic biology, next-generation genomic medicines, and the interplay between artificial intelligence (AI) and drug discovery.Two of the companies that make up a significant portion of the Genomic Revolution portfolio are Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA). Both of these companies are platform biotechs, meaning they use advanced technologies to discover and develop novel therapeutics for a wide range of diseases.Are these two Cathie Wood-owned biotech stocks worth buying at this early stage of their development? Let's take a closer look at what they offer to find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel