02.03.2023 12:30:00
2 Charts You Need to See Before Investing in Lemonade
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock attracted lots of attention from enthusiastic investors when it went public. After closing at about $69 when it had its initial public offering in July 2020, the stock rose as high as $188 in early 2021. Lemonade's stock price got ahead of itself, though, and has since fallen more than 90%.The steep decline in the share price makes the insurance technology company look much more appealing. It's adding customers and premium growth is rapid, but one crucial aspect of the business must improve for the stock to blast off from here. Here are two charts to consider if you're thinking about investing in Lemonade today.Lemonade's mission is to flip the insurance industry on its head. One way to do this is by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots to streamline the buying and claims process. AI has been all the rage since the release of ChatGPT, and investors see colossal growth potential stemming from this technology.Continue reading
