2 Cheap AI Stocks That Are Not Microsoft to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Take Off

The sudden popularity of ChatGPT late last year brought Microsoft into the limelight. It was a key backer of the chatbot's developer, OpenAI, making an investment reportedly worth $10 billion.Since then, Microsoft has been focused on integrating OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms across its product portfolio. This move seems to be bearing fruit for the tech giant. The market has rewarded Microsoft 's AI efforts as well, as evidenced by the stock's 35% gains in 2023.But Microsoft is not the only attractively valued AI stock you can buy right now. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are two alternatives that investors can consider buying that might also benefit from the proliferation of AI . Let's see why.