2 Cheap AI Stocks to Buy Now

The success of OpenAI's ChatGPT might have been the launching pad to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the masses. It could accelerate investment in AI software, hardware, and services, which was already projected to reach $153 billion this year and grow 27% per year through 2027, according to International Data Corp. (IDC). Virtually all industries and companies will be involved in using AI in some form over time. But if you're looking for undervalued tech stocks benefiting from this technology, you shouldn't overlook Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Let's look at how Alibaba and Meta Platforms are using AI and why investors shouldn't hesitate to buy these two stocks now .Continue reading