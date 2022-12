2 Cheap Auto Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While 2022 has been tough for several stock sectors, it's been incredibly tough for all sorts of automotive industry stocks, from suppliers to manufacturers to dealers to consumers buying the vehicles.Thankfully, it's resilient enough that a tough year isn't going to cause the automotive industry to disappear. And for long-term investors, this tough year created a great opportunity to buy in.General Motors (NYSE: GM) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are two cheap or oversold auto stocks with great long-term prospects that investors should keep an eye on. Let's find out a bit more about these two buy-now-and-never-sell stocks.Continue reading