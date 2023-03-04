|
04.03.2023 16:15:00
2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
After a quick jump to start 2023, growth stocks are taking another turn lower. Wall Street's focus on short-term challenges like inflation and a potential recession has kept a lid on returns in the Nasdaq Composite, home to many of these growth-focused companies.While prices have declined across the board, some discounts are more attractive than others because they apply to stellar businesses that can likely thrive through a wide range of selling conditions in 2023 and beyond. With that in mind, let's look at why you might want to add Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) to your portfolio.Palo Alto Networks is giving growth investors a lot to celebrate in 2023. The cybersecurity specialist in late February announced that sales jumped 27% in its fiscal second quarter, preserving its excellent momentum from the 2022 calendar year. Cash flow and earnings remained strong, too, as the company balances growth with rising profit margins.Continue reading
