2 Cheap Growth Stocks With Exceptional Upside

Free cash flow (FCF) is the lifeblood of a business. Think of it this way; FCF is how much money you add to your bank account after subtracting bills or capital expenditures (like a car) from your monthly income. That extra cash gives you the power to invest, pay down debt, or perhaps start a new business. FCF is important for you and is just as vital for companies.Two companies that produce loads of FCF yet are trading at a discount are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Read on to find out why the market is discounting both stocks and how these two are intriguing investments right now.Airbnb has become synonymous with alternative stay accommodations. When a company has become a verb or noun in everyday speech, then you know that the company has serious branding power. However, some investors are worried about some short-term headwinds with the platform.