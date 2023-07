2 Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

High-yield dividend stocks can offer remarkable benefits for investors who aim to maximize their returns over the long run. However, not every high-yield stock is a good investment. Some sport high yields because their fundamentals -- and their share prices -- are weakening. Moreover, the best of them often have lofty valuations. Therefore, finding options that have a favorable combination of a reasonable price and reliability is not a simple task.One sector that has many attractive high-yield dividend stocks is healthcare. The sector benefits from high profit margins, strong cash flows, and steady demand for its products and services. Many healthcare companies can afford to pay generous dividends to their shareholders and still invest in growth opportunities. Moreover, some of these companies are undervalued compared to their peers and offer good margins of safety.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel