2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

The financial performance of industrial companies has a history of rising and falling along with the broader economy, which is what makes them cyclical. As you might expect, the stock performance of these companies reacts to financial performance, meaning that economic weak patches often lead to investment opportunities.Two industrials that look cheap today are Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK). Here's what you need to know about these two stocks.Stanley Black & Decker is best known for the tools it makes and sells. This business is highly tied to consumers, with around 30% of the company's sales coming from just two large hardware stores in 2021. Making consumer-grade tools isn't the only thing it does by a long shot, as it also makes high-tech fasteners, but tools are a much bigger business. So when consumers are in a funk, Stanley Black & Decker's sales can quickly trail off. So far this year it has lowered its adjusted annual earnings guidance from $12 to $12.50 per share to a range of just $5 to $6 per share.