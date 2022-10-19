|
19.10.2022 11:15:00
2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Wall Street has been known to get irrational, which can open up long-term opportunities for investors that buy and sell based on decades-long plans, not days-long. The latest example of this involves two industrial stocks, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK). Both stocks are trading at steeply discounted prices that are unlikely to stay that way.Here's a quick look at why you might want to step into each of these industry-leading stocks today and hold on for the long term.To be fair, investors with short-term mindsets probably aren't too off base in their reaction to Stanley Black & Decker's earnings guidance for 2022. At the start of the year, management was calling for adjusted earnings of around $12 to $12.50 per share. By the end of the second quarter that had fallen to just $5 to $6 per share. That's more than a 50% decline, which roughly mirrors that stock's roughly 60% decline from its early-year peak.Continue reading
