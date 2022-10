2 Cheap Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The downturn in the stock market in 2022 has been rather widespread and knocked several high-quality stocks down right along with the ones that were overinflated. For short-term investors, that has meant a lot of worry and strife. But for long-term investors, now 's a great time to be sort through what history tells us will likely be temporary wreckage to find the valuable bargains worth buying and holding.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have generally been a good place to turn to for both passive income and potential share price appreciation. This bear market has made many of these REITs far more affordable. As a recent retiree, I find REITs make sense in my portfolio whether it's a bull or a bear market. Two REITs that I own and can comfortably recommend are Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) and Mid-American Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA).Terreno Realty currently generates lease income from 252 buildings and 46 improved land parcels with about 575 tenants, including companies Amazon, FedEx, and Northrop Grumman. This industrial REIT focuses exclusively on smaller, infill logistics and manufacturing properties in high-demand spots near ports, airports, and interstates in and around Los Angeles, northern New Jersey/New York City, Seattle, Miami, Washington, D.C., and its hometown of San Francisco.