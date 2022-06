2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market still faces various geopolitical and economic issues, including supply chain problems and interest rate hikes in the U.S. and elsewhere that may impact corporations' bottom lines. In this climate, stocks that look overvalued are more likely to suffer since investors tend to be quicker to sell off shares of such companies in times of downturns.That's why it is a good idea to turn to corporations that look reasonably valued. Let's look at two stocks that fit the bill: Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ).Continue reading