2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you were investing six months ago, the words "cheap" and "technology stocks" were not often found in the same sentence when talking about the markets. Many fast-growing technology companies were supporting nosebleed valuations, driving the average price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of the broad market to record highs.But over the past few months, the conversations have turned and those two terms are rarely seen apart, with many of these recent highfliers trading down 50% or more from all-time highs. This situation creates a wonderful hunting ground for growth investors looking for places to put their available cash to work. If you are looking for suggestions on where to begin your search, here are two cheap technology stocks to consider buying right now .Continue reading