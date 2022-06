2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone likes a deal. The months-long sell-off that led to the current bear market has resulted in many stocks trading at valuations that would be considered cheap in a normal market environment.However, just because a stock is down doesn't necessarily mean it's a buy. As Warren Buffett famously said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." Put another way, some companies' stocks are trading at a discount for a reason.Handled properly, though, a bear market does present savvy long-term investors with generational buying opportunities, as long as they pick strong businesses that have what it takes to keep growing. Let's take a look at two comparatively cheap tech stocks that I think are worth buying now and holding for the long run.Continue reading