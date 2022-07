2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"Cheap" and "tech" don't often appear in the same sentence together. Most of the time, "tech" is associated with "overvalued." While this was the case a few months ago, with the recent market sell-off, some stocks are beginning to look attractively priced.However, some stocks deserve to be cheap due to shrinking business or lousy execution. Two stocks that are cheap and still in great shape from a business standpoint are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Let's dive into these two stocks and see what makes them an attractive buy in today's market.Alphabet's business segments have some of the most lucrative advertising spaces available. With the market dominance enjoyed by Google, YouTube, and the Android operating system, advertisers flock to those platforms to deliver their ads to a wide variety of viewers.Continue reading