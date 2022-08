2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economy is finally stabilizing after a brutal first half of 2022. As a result, many stocks are bouncing back from steep drops that were based on recession fears and galloping inflation.This rebound could be the start of a robust market recovery or perhaps just a temporary improvement amid a long-term downtrend. There's no way to know for sure -- but market timing is best done with Monopoly money, anyway. Great companies can deliver game-changing returns in the long run, as long as you're buying their stocks at reasonable prices.Many tech stocks are trading near multiyear lows right now . The long-term winners in that group look like fantastic investments today, whether the market continues its recovery or takes another dip in the near future.Continue reading