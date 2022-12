2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market tech sell-off in 2022 has been painful. It's no fun to watch your holdings lose value over and over, often for macroeconomic reasons that seem far removed from the operation of the companies you own.But there is a big, juicy upside to these price drops. Deep-discount sales let you buy the stuff you wanted or needed anyway, without digging too deeply into your wallet. The same is true for stock market dips. Right now , lots of great companies will do more than just fine in the long run, but their stock prices were thrown out with Wall Street's bathwater anyway.It's high time to take advantage of these bargain-bin discounts. Below, I'll show you two household-name tech stocks whose shares are far too cheap at the moment. You should look into grabbing them before the next bull market kicks off.Continue reading