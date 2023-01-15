2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year's interest rate increases are reminding everyone about the merits of value investing, but that doesn't mean you should ignore tech stocks. While "tech" gets a bad rap due to many high-profile yet unprofitable companies -- mostly in the software or EV spaces -- many hardware companies are very cheap on a multiple of current earnings.Even better, technology hardware infrastructure is the key enabler for many of today's big innovations, from artificial intelligence to industrial automation to electric vehicles and the smart grid.Here are two dividend-paying hardware companies powering each of those big trends, and their stocks can be had at bargain-basement valuations today.