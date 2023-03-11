2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thanks to a host of geopolitical issues, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the continuing aftershocks of the pandemic, the stock market has seen better days. And in these tumultuous economic times, finding cheap tech stocks that you can feel good about buying might seem like searching for a needle in a haystack.But you know what they say about finding great buys when there's blood in the streets. This market downturn has actually set up a bunch of tempting investment ideas in the eternally volatile tech sector -- among them, PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR).PubMatic operates a programmatic advertising platform that helps advertisers buy ad space across a wide range of digital media channels, including websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms. It uses machine learning algorithms to target specific audiences and optimize ad placements, leading to better engagement and higher returns on investment for advertisers.Continue reading