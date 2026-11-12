NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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12.11.2026 17:03:02
2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may have been the most popular AI stock on the market, but that status is quickly fading. CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect is a Chinese spy, and the Wall Street Journal reports Nvidia’s board is preparing to remove him after a second reported affair, this time with an employee.. That’s the status as of the morning of Nov. 12, and things are moving fast.
This is a problem because Huang is widely regarded as a visionary in the field and has built Nvidia into the giant it is today. While I think that the stock and company will be fine over the long term, not every investor shares that sentiment and is looking for alternative chip stocks to invest in.
So, if you're looking for somewhere different to invest, the two best Nvidia alternatives I have are Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Each plays a different role in the AI build-out, but both are well worth buying right now.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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06:00
|The Nvidia board’s artificial independence (Financial Times)
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02:28
|Trump will not raise Nvidia spy issue with Xi at summit, officials say (Financial Times)
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13.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|147,84
|-1,47%
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