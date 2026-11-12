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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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12.11.2026 17:03:02

2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia Right Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may have been the most popular AI stock on the market, but that status is quickly fading. CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect is a Chinese spy, and the Wall Street Journal reports Nvidia’s board is preparing to remove him after a second reported affair, this time with an employee.. That’s the status as of the morning of Nov. 12, and things are moving fast.

This is a problem because Huang is widely regarded as a visionary in the field and has built Nvidia into the giant it is today. While I think that the stock and company will be fine over the long term, not every investor shares that sentiment and is looking for alternative chip stocks to invest in.

So, if you're looking for somewhere different to invest, the two best Nvidia alternatives I have are Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Each plays a different role in the AI build-out, but both are well worth buying right now.

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