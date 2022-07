2 Clean Energy Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own in 2032

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock prices tend to be volatile. It is difficult to predict how a stock may move in a month or two. Rather than trying to time the market, a far better way to generate solid returns is to buy top-quality stocks and hold them for the long term.Two such stocks in the clean energy sector are Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Let's discuss why.Brookfield Renewable operates around 21 gigawatts of clean energy assets spread across hydro, wind, solar, and distributed generation. While that already makes it one of the largest clean energy companies, what is more attractive is that it has a development pipeline of 69 gigawatts of projects. That's more than triple the company's existing portfolio. For the project pipeline, Brookfield Renewable targets annual capital deployment of $1 billion to $1.2 billion for the next five years. Continue reading