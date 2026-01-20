Winners Aktie

ISIN: US97478A1060

20.01.2026 21:15:00

2 Clear AI Winners Investors Should Buy for 2026

Finding surefire artificial intelligence (AI) winners isn't hard when companies are spending as much as they are. There are several investment opportunities to cash in on the massive spending in AI, and I think two at the heart of this spending are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Both of these are at the core of all artificial intelligence technology, and without them, AI wouldn't look the same.I think these two are clear winners in 2026, and investors should ensure they have proper exposure to them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
