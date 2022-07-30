2 Cloud Data Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you think you spend too much time glued to your phone or computer -- checking social media feeds, shopping, paying bills, or learning a new skill -- you're not alone. Worldwide, people with internet access, on average, spent about seven hours online every day in 2021. While growing digitization is bringing the world to our fingertips, it is also producing massive amounts of new data every day. That large amount of data needs to be stored, logically connected, and analyzed in a timely manner so enterprises can make business-critical decisions. Two companies that are playing a pivotal role in helping businesses manage this data are MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Let's review why investing in these two companies can produce stellar results for long-term investors.Every interaction on the internet is enabled behind the scenes by a collection of software applications. And at the heart of those applications is a database like MongoDB that keeps track of real-time data such as consumer profiles, product orders, etc. In a digital-first world, MongoDB plays an essential role for businesses.