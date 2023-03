2 Colossal Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have reported colossal revenue growth over the past year, but both stocks have still fallen sharply amid the Nasdaq bear market. Shares of CrowdStrike and Datadog are currently down 60% and 61%, respectively. But the Wall Street consensus is that both stocks are worth buying right now .In fact, 82% of analysts currently expect CrowdStrike to beat the market over the next year, while 78% of analysts expect Datadog to outperform. Better yet, not a single analyst recommends selling either stock at the present time. In short, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on both companies.Here's what investors should know about CrowdStrike and Datadog.