2 Colossal Growth Stocks to Buy in the Bull Market

If you're investing in stocks for decades, you'll find that you endure both bull and bear markets throughout the course of your investing journey. However, if you're focusing on buying businesses rather than share prices, you can be more selective about the types of companies you choose while maintaining a long-term horizon that outlasts any short-term turbulence.And when you're investing in a stock for anywhere from five years to 10 years or more, even a couple of years of market doldrums shouldn't deter you from adding to great businesses. Here are two colossal growth stocks that look like tempting buys in the new bull market, and well beyond.Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has struggled through a series of financial reports after its heightened period of growth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some investors have feared that a meaningful forward trajectory for the business might be a thing of the past, I have maintained that the potential of this platform could still lend a solid runway to growth ahead over the long run. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel