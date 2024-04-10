|
10.04.2024 12:35:00
2 Colossal Growth Stocks to Buy in the Bull Market
If you're investing in stocks for decades, you'll find that you endure both bull and bear markets throughout the course of your investing journey. However, if you're focusing on buying businesses rather than share prices, you can be more selective about the types of companies you choose while maintaining a long-term horizon that outlasts any short-term turbulence.And when you're investing in a stock for anywhere from five years to 10 years or more, even a couple of years of market doldrums shouldn't deter you from adding to great businesses. Here are two colossal growth stocks that look like tempting buys in the new bull market, and well beyond.Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has struggled through a series of financial reports after its heightened period of growth during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some investors have feared that a meaningful forward trajectory for the business might be a thing of the past, I have maintained that the potential of this platform could still lend a solid runway to growth ahead over the long run. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.