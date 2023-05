2 Companies Are Using Generative AI to Supercharge Revenue

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to change numerous industries, but there's one that's already well along the adoption curve of this new technology.Tech companies are building new advertising tools to take advantage of the capabilities of large-language models to do a lot of grunt work to optimize ad creatives. Even the slightest change in images, wording, or color can have a profound impact on the effectiveness of an advertisement seen online. And two companies are pushing the envelope to make it easier for marketers to make their most-effective ads using generative AI .It might not be a surprise, but the two companies with the most to lose are also the two companies pushing the industry forward: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). And both have significant competitive advantages in the space that make them strong investments for anyone interested in generative AI.Continue reading