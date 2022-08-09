|
09.08.2022 11:19:00
2 Companies That Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla
Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March, marking the first time the commerce giant split its stock since 1999. Similarly, Shopify announced a 10-for-1 stock split in April, and Tesla received shareholder approval for a 3-for-1 stock split earlier this month. Some investors see those events as bullish indicators, simply because forward stock splits are only necessary after major share price appreciation.With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices soar 326% and 246% over the past five years, respectively, and either company could reasonably split its stock in the near term.Is it time to buy?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!