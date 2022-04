2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not long ago, $1 trillion seemed like a near-impossible milestone for a publicly traded company.As recently as 2018, there were no American companies worth $1 trillion. Today, there are five -- Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla -- with the iPhone-maker leading the pack at a market cap of $2.8 trillion. Not long ago, there was a sixth trillion-dollar company, but Facebook-parent Meta Platforms' recent collapse has shaved its market value down to less than $600 billion.There's no doubt that there will be more $1 trillion companies in the future, and some like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway are already knocking on the door. Keep reading to see why Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) could also hit the 13-digit mark by the end of the decade.