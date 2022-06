2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is in bad shape this year. Major indices have slipped big time thanks to a bunch of headwinds that have led investors to hit the sell button.The S&P 500 is down 23% so far in 2022, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped by 17.8%. And the tech-laden Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has been hammered big-time this year, dropping nearly 36% so far. The stock market gloom means that some big names that have performed well in the past have also crashed substantially.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down 29.4% and 51.3%, respectively, so far in 2022. As a result, the market capitalizations of both companies have taken big hits. TSMC's market cap has fallen to $440 billion, while the big crash in Meta's stock price has brought its market cap down to $443 billion. That's a massive decline from where both companies were at the beginning of the year.Continue reading