|
18.01.2024 12:17:00
2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
It wasn't too long ago when it seemed like a ridiculous concept for a business to be worth $1 trillion. Even now, it's still a pretty elusive achievement.As of this writing, only five companies in the U.S. stock market have market caps greater than $1 trillion, and only seven more are over halfway there. But it's safe to say that the list of trillion-dollar companies could get much longer by the end of the decade.For this discussion, I'm only considering stocks that have a long way to go to join the trillion-dollar club. As an example, I'd argue that Berkshire Hathaway will hit a $1 trillion market cap by 2030, but with a roughly $800 billion valuation today, it would be disappointing if it didn't.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!