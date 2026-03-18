Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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18.03.2026 12:25:00
2 Companies That Will Join Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club by 2028
The $3 trillion stock club is an exclusive group that only a few companies are currently in. Nvidia, Apple, and Alphabet are the current members, although Microsoft may be in there depending on the daily fluctuations of the market.I think two stocks that could join them over the next three years are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). These two have a ways to go, as TSMC is valued at $1.75 trillion while Broadcom is at $1.59 trillion. To get to $3 trillion, the two must rise 71% and 89%, respectively. If either stock grows at that pace over the next three years, it will be considered a highly successful investment, making them both genius buys now. I think they are both primed to rise to the $3 trillion mark, and investors should position themselves accordingly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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