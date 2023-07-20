20.07.2023 14:15:00

2 Concerning Numbers Novavax Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been jumping in the past month, and they are up around 25% since April. There's an influx of money coming its way due to unused COVID shots in Canada, which means the company's cash situation will improve. But before you rush out to buy the stock, there are a couple of concerning numbers you should consider.Novavax's operations aren't in great shape. The business is incurring significant expenses, and its top line isn't strong enough to absorb them.On May 9, the company reported its earnings results for the first three months of the year. During that period, the company used up $325.6 million in cash just to fund its day-to-day operating activities. This includes more than $230 million in payables and other liabilities. There were no large one-time outflows of cash to justify the big increase from the $88.5 million in cash burn it incurred in the prior-year period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Novavax Inc. 7,29 2,59% Novavax Inc.

