2 Concerning Trends Costco Investors Should Keep an Eye On

One of the most resilient businesses over the past couple of years has been Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). It has done well amid inflation and the pandemic, often remaining a go-to option for consumers to stockpile necessities.But there are a few trends that investors should be monitoring closely these days, as Costco's business may finally be showing signs of slowing down. The two charts below suggest that its growth rate is facing some challenges right now. And if that's the case, is now the time to sell the stock?Costco investors don't need to wait every quarter to gauge how the business is doing. That's because the retail giant reports on its comparable sales every month. And that can provide investors with an insight into retail trends and whether demand remains strong. Comparable sales growth tells investors how much more revenue stores that were open this time last year are generating now. It excludes the impact of new store openings and the closure of locations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel