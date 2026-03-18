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Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie

Protect Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080

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18.03.2026 11:45:00

2 Consumer Stocks That Can Protect You in Today's Economy

Amid the fighting in the Middle East, stock investing may seem increasingly perilous. Since uncertainty often leads to stock selling, many investors are understandably reluctant to buy more growth-oriented stocks.Fortunately, income-oriented stocks tend to deliver steady returns regardless of the economy. In such an environment, these stocks could not only protect one's wealth and deliver income, but they also hold the possibility of increasing one's wealth, particularly if some of the gloomier forecasts do not come to pass. Here are two to consider this month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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