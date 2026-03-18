Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
|
18.03.2026 11:45:00
2 Consumer Stocks That Can Protect You in Today's Economy
Amid the fighting in the Middle East, stock investing may seem increasingly perilous. Since uncertainty often leads to stock selling, many investors are understandably reluctant to buy more growth-oriented stocks.Fortunately, income-oriented stocks tend to deliver steady returns regardless of the economy. In such an environment, these stocks could not only protect one's wealth and deliver income, but they also hold the possibility of increasing one's wealth, particularly if some of the gloomier forecasts do not come to pass. Here are two to consider this month.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!