Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.08.2026 23:15:00
2 Core Reasons Tesla Investors Should Be Getting Nervous
Near the end of July, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved something no other automaker has done in history: It produced its 10 millionth full-electric vehicle (EV). It's a huge milestone and feels appropriate for the company that largely drove the global surge in EV investment. With that milestone comes the bittersweet truth that Tesla isn't quite the automaker most long-term investors signed up for.Tesla's future is clearly driving toward a future of humanoid robots, robotaxis, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). While that could prove wildly lucrative for Tesla down the road, it also adds immense near-term uncertainty as it transitions. For investors considering jumping on board, here are two reasons buying Tesla should make you nervous. Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, a longtime Tesla bull and respected auto analyst, broke down Tesla's valuation and believes that roughly 34% of its total valuation is driven by its core automotive and energy business. In comparison, 41% is driven by the hype surrounding its robotaxi and autonomous driving technology. The last 25% is driven by the potential of its Optimus humanoid robot. Let's hit two of those segments and discuss why there are concerns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|284,30
|-1,32%
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