Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.08.2026 23:15:00

2 Core Reasons Tesla Investors Should Be Getting Nervous

Near the end of July, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved something no other automaker has done in history: It produced its 10 millionth full-electric vehicle (EV). It's a huge milestone and feels appropriate for the company that largely drove the global surge in EV investment. With that milestone comes the bittersweet truth that Tesla isn't quite the automaker most long-term investors signed up for.Tesla's future is clearly driving toward a future of humanoid robots, robotaxis, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). While that could prove wildly lucrative for Tesla down the road, it also adds immense near-term uncertainty as it transitions. For investors considering jumping on board, here are two reasons buying Tesla should make you nervous. Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, a longtime Tesla bull and respected auto analyst, broke down Tesla's valuation and believes that roughly 34% of its total valuation is driven by its core automotive and energy business. In comparison, 41% is driven by the hype surrounding its robotaxi and autonomous driving technology. The last 25% is driven by the potential of its Optimus humanoid robot. Let's hit two of those segments and discuss why there are concerns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
07.08.26 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.08.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
03.08.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.07.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.07.26 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 284,30 -1,32% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht nach Rekord schwächer in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte zu Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen