2 Crashing Nasdaq Stocks That You Shouldn't Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq has fallen more than 30% since the start of 2022. It has been an abysmal year for many once-promising growth stocks. And while the correction has created some attractive buying opportunities, for some stocks, this is a long-overdue adjustment in price.A few stocks I wouldn't consider buying on this dip include cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Although these are two growth-oriented businesses that may appear to have significant potential, they also come with considerable risks.After its deal to acquire low-cost cannabis producer Aphria closed last year, Tilray looked to easily be the top Canadian marijuana company to invest in. But much has changed since then, and the stock has fallen by more than 50% this year.Continue reading