2 Crypto Stocks to Snag Now Before They Really Take Off

Heading into 2024, the biggest story in crypto continues to be Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is up more than 150% this year. But the best may be yet to come. The arrival of the first spot Bitcoin ETF is now expected in the first quarter of 2024, and that will be followed by one of the most highly anticipated events in the crypto industry: the Bitcoin halving.While it's not a guarantee that these two catalysts will extend the Bitcoin rally into 2024, there is one way that you can get access to the potential upside of Bitcoin without having to deal with the risk and volatility of the crypto market. And that's by buying crypto stocks that are highly correlated with Bitcoin's price. Two of the best options right now are MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT).Let's start with MicroStrategy, which is the largest public holder of Bitcoin in the world, by a long shot. About 0.75% of the entire Bitcoin supply in the world is now on MicroStrategy's balance sheet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel