2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Surge in the Wake of the FTX Meltdown

Last week, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, entered discussions to potentially buy one of its largest rivals at the time, FTX. The news sent tremors through the crypto community. But after it seemed like a deal was going to be finalized, Binance walked away. The crypto giant realized that FTX's financial problems were too extreme and not something it was interested in trying to absorb. Since then, the world has come to find out more about what Binance discovered -- and it's not pretty.FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was also at the helm of the quantitative trading firm Alameda Research, which generated income through highly speculative trading strategies such as arbitrage, market making, yield farming, and trading volatility. Reports now appear to show that Bankman-Fried was allocating funds secretly and illegally to prop up Alameda Research after the firm suffered a series of losses. Continue reading